Are you wondering how to get adept weapons in Destiny 2? Adept weapons were a popular feature of the original Destiny game, and players are excited to see their return in Destiny 2. But how you get them and how they work are completely different from the original game. Adept weapons in Destiny 2 are unique legendary variants of weapons that receive bonus stats when masterworked (+2 to all non-Masterworked stats), has two exclusive perks, have unique mods you can get to make them more powerful, and have unique color schemes. Here is everything you need to know about how to get adept weapons in Destiny 2.

How to get Adept Weapons in Destiny 2

You must complete a flawless card in the Trials of Osiris to get adept weapons and open the chest. You can also finish Grandmaster Nightfalls and Master mode challenges in Vault of Vow of the Disciple or Vault of Glass raids. Once you have found a specific Adept weapon, you can repeat the process to unlock an Adept Mod that will empower your Adept weapon even further.

Destiny 2 Adept Weapons List

Here are all the Adept weapons you can earn from Nightfall:

D.F.A.

Duty Bound

Horror’s Least

Hung Jury SR4

Mindbender’s Ambition

Plug One.1

Shadow Price

Silicon Neuroma

The Comedian

The Hothead

The Militia’s Birthright

The Palindrome

The Swarm

Uzume RR4

Wendigo GL3

Here are all the Adept weapons you can earn from Trials of Osiris:

Aisha’s Embrace

Astral Horizon

Burden of Guilt

Exalted Truth

Exile’s Curse

Eye of Sol

Forgiveness

Igneous Hammer

Reed’s Regret

Shayura’s Wrath

Sola’s Scar

The Inquisitor

The Messenger

The Scholar

The Summoner

Tomorrow’s Answer

Unwavering Duty

Whistler’s Whim

Here are all the Adept weapons you can earn from Vault of Glass:

Corrective Measure

Fatebringer

Found Verdict

Hezen Vengeance

Praedyth’s Revenge

Vision of Confluence

Here are all the Adept weapons you can earn from Vow of the Disciple Raid

Cataclysmic

Deliverance

Forbearance

Insidious

Lubrae’s Ruin

Submission

Destiny 2 is available now for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on December 27th, 2022