Are you wondering how to get adept weapons in Destiny 2? Adept weapons were a popular feature of the original Destiny game, and players are excited to see their return in Destiny 2. But how you get them and how they work are completely different from the original game. Adept weapons in Destiny 2 are unique legendary variants of weapons that receive bonus stats when masterworked (+2 to all non-Masterworked stats), has two exclusive perks, have unique mods you can get to make them more powerful, and have unique color schemes. Here is everything you need to know about how to get adept weapons in Destiny 2.
How to get Adept Weapons in Destiny 2
You must complete a flawless card in the Trials of Osiris to get adept weapons and open the chest. You can also finish Grandmaster Nightfalls and Master mode challenges in Vault of Vow of the Disciple or Vault of Glass raids. Once you have found a specific Adept weapon, you can repeat the process to unlock an Adept Mod that will empower your Adept weapon even further.
Destiny 2 Adept Weapons List
Here are all the Adept weapons you can earn from Nightfall:
- D.F.A.
- Duty Bound
- Horror’s Least
- Hung Jury SR4
- Mindbender’s Ambition
- Plug One.1
- Shadow Price
- Silicon Neuroma
- The Comedian
- The Hothead
- The Militia’s Birthright
- The Palindrome
- The Swarm
- Uzume RR4
- Wendigo GL3
Here are all the Adept weapons you can earn from Trials of Osiris:
- Aisha’s Embrace
- Astral Horizon
- Burden of Guilt
- Exalted Truth
- Exile’s Curse
- Eye of Sol
- Forgiveness
- Igneous Hammer
- Reed’s Regret
- Shayura’s Wrath
- Sola’s Scar
- The Inquisitor
- The Messenger
- The Scholar
- The Summoner
- Tomorrow’s Answer
- Unwavering Duty
- Whistler’s Whim
Here are all the Adept weapons you can earn from Vault of Glass:
- Corrective Measure
- Fatebringer
- Found Verdict
- Hezen Vengeance
- Praedyth’s Revenge
- Vision of Confluence
Here are all the Adept weapons you can earn from Vow of the Disciple Raid
- Cataclysmic
- Deliverance
- Forbearance
- Insidious
- Lubrae’s Ruin
- Submission
Destiny 2 is available now for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.
- This article was updated on December 27th, 2022