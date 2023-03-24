How to get All Charms in Resident Evil 4 Remake – Full Charms List

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Resident Evil 4 Remake is here, and with it comes a revamped version of the original while bringing some new features to the table. One of these new features is the shooting range, where players can participate and try to beat high scores to win tokens—which can then be turned in to get charms. These charms can be added to the player’s briefcase for a nice little buff in-game. This guide will go over all charms and how you can get them.

How to Get All Charms in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Scoring well in the shooting range with different guns is the first step in obtaining the charms listed below. Higher scores will result in gold tokens while scoring lower—but still well—will result in silver tokens. Then at the shooting range, players can use these tokens in a token machine, where they will be rewarded with charms.

The charms are generated randomly, but the chances are higher to receive a rare or epic charm by putting more gold coins into the slot. A total of three tokens can be put in at one time, either silver or gold or combination of both. Putting three gold tokens into the slots is the best bet to receive the best charms.

Note: Shooting Ranges will be found near various Merchant locations—so keep your eye out.

Common Charms

Green Herb – Increases health recovery for Green Herbs.

Handgun Ammo – Increases the chance for a crafting bonus when crafting Handgun ammo.

Dan Jose – +15% handgun ammo craft bonus.

Don Pedro – +40% health recovery from Vipers.

Don Diego – +15% rifle ammo craft bonus.

Dan Estaban – +15% shotgun ammo craft bonus.

Dr. Salvador – +20% rifle ammo craft bonus.

Zealot w/ Scythe – +20% submachine gun ammo craft bonus.

Zealot w/ Bowgun – +20% bolts craft bonus.

Zealot w/ Shield – +20% shotgun ammo craft bonus.

Leader Zealot – 10% health bonus recovery from a green herb.

Soldier w/ Dynamite – +30% craftable mines attach bonus.

Soldier w/ Hammer – +20% handgun ammo craft bonus.

Bella Sisters – 20% Magnum ammo crafting frequency.

Isabel – 30% health recovery from Vipers.

Rare Charms

Ada Wong – +30% off body armor repairs.

Black Bass – +100% health recovery from black bass.

Chicken – +10-% health recovery for all egg types.

Maria – +15% Magnum ammo crafting bonus.

J.J – +40% off resources.

Leon with Rocket Launcher – +20% off rocket launcher at Merchant.

Leon with Shotgun – +40% ammo resale value.

Leon with Handgun – +30% off knife repairs.

Striker – +8% running speed.

Luis Sera – +20% ammo resale value.

Epic Charms

Ashley Graham – +50% health recovery from green herbs.

Merchant – +5% off weapon upgrades.

Illuminados Emblem – +20% melee critical hit rate.

Rhinoceros Beetle – +100% recovery item resale value.

Legendary Charms

Cute Bear – negative one gunpowder when crafting

- This article was updated on March 24th, 2023