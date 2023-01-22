How to Get An Addiction in BitLife

As you progress through life in BitLife, you’ll be exposed to many highs and lows. For example, you may receive a promotion at work, but in turn, your family cat passes away, or you fall out with one of your closest friends. There are constant challenges you will have to face regardless of which life you take on next, and while a lot of them seem pretty tame, things can get a lot darker. Addictions are an interesting addition to BitLife, and they may seem more challenging to form than you’d expect. If you’re looking to complete the Good Cop Bad Cop challenge, you’ll need to form three addictions to pass the challenge, so read on to find out what to do.

Can You Get an Addiction in BitLife?

There are three types of addiction in BitLife: Drug, Alcohol, and Gambling. Of the three, Gambling is the most straightforward addiction to form since you must consistently visit the casino before your character becomes addicted. Following forming the addiction, you will frequently be prompted to go to the casino or refuse, and if you keep visiting, you will maintain the addiction. As for drug and alcohol addictions, you will need to wait for a prompt asking if you’d like to partake in either and agree. From here, there is a possibility you will become addicted, but it may take a few more instances.

For drug and alcohol addictions, the best way to maximize your chances of developing an addiction is by clubbing frequently. In nightclubs, the player will be often prompted so agree each time, and you will form an addiction. However, if you’re looking to combat addiction, there are three ways to cleanse yourself. Hypnotherapy, Alcoholics Anonymous, and the Rehab Centre are all available to an addicted character under the activities tab and in the Rehab section. It will take a few sessions to rid your character of their addiction, but the option is there.

BitLife is available on mobile devices.

- This article was updated on January 22nd, 2023