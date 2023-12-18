How to Get an S-Rank on Missions in Ready or Not

Sometimes, you may do everything perfectly, neutralize all the threats, save civilians, and still not get an S-rank in Ready or Not. If you’re curious about how to achieve the highest rank, stick around. We’re about to teach you how to do it.

Achieving an S-rank in Ready or Not is not entirely obvious. There are many things that the game doesn’t explicitly tell you that you must do. To make it worse, there are a few things that the game won’t tell you that you must avoid doing to secure the highest rank.

It might take you a while to learn the ropes and you’ll probably have to familiarize yourself with the entrances and choke points of each map, but you’ll get there eventually.

What You Must Do to Get an S-Rank in Ready or Not

Getting an S-rank in Ready or Not is a matter of not only doing an amazing job, but also keeping suspects alive and discovering the soft objectives of each mission. Here is everything you need to know to get an S-rank:

Arrest All Suspects

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You have to arrest your suspects, not kill them. Maximizing your points is always a matter of doing everything you can to complete the mission and keep everybody alive. So, try using gas grenades, stun guns, and other non-lethal weapons. While killing a suspect will only give you five points, arresting them will give you 35. So, a living suspect is worth seven dead ones. Keep that in mind when trying to achieve the highest rank in a mission.

Don’t Get Shot

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Staying healthy and unhurt is one of the ways that you will get the most points and it’s necessary to get an S-rank in this game. If you get hit, I recommend you restart because you probably won’t be able to get the needed points to achieve the S-rank you want.

Don’t just go in when the door’s closed. Make sure that your teammates have a shield or a mirror gun. Always check the other side, coordinate how to avoid being shot when breaching a room, use gas grenades and flashbangs, and do everything you can to make the suspects drop their guns. Not only do you need to stay healthy, but you also need them alive, as mentioned above.

Complete All Objectives

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

When I say that you need to complete all objectives, I’m not just talking about the ones that are presented to you when you press the tab and check the mission. I’m also talking about the soft objectives, evidence, and reporting all you find. Soft objectives are the ones that you are not always aware of what to do, such as finding Michael’s computer in the 23 Megabytes per Second mission.

When you finish a mission, you will see the number of soft objectives that you were supposed to have completed and if you’ve completed any, the final screen will show you which ones you’ve completed. But unless you’ve completed them all, chances are you won’t have the points that you need to get the S-rank you want.

Strive for a Perfect Run in Ready or Not

You need a perfect run to get an S-rank and therefore you need to complete all objectives, all soft objectives, collect all evidence, save all hostages, be healthy at the end of the mission, make sure that your squad mates are also healthy, and you need all the suspects alive. It isn’t easy, but if you want to flex that S, you have to do the work.

- This article was updated on December 18th, 2023