Dead by Daylight is an intense horror game that pits four survivors against various dangerous killers. Despite its gloomy atmosphere, it doesn’t mean that this game is off-limits when it comes to celebrating the Lunar New Year. The latest limited-time Lunar New Year event, named Moonlight Burrow, added the Red Envelope that players could use to their advantage. So, how do you get this item, and what does it do in the game? Here’s everything you need to know about how to get and use the Red Envelope in Dead by Daylight.

How to Get and Use the Red Envelope in Dead by Daylight

The Red Envelope is an offering you can find in the Bloodweb. It can be purchased with 2000 Bloodpoints, the in-game currency. The Bloodweb is a randomly generated web of nodes that can be ascended if you have enough Bloodpoints. Each node has a chance to drop the Red Envelope. So, if you can’t find a Red Envelope in your Bloodweb, you need to level up your Bloodweb until it appears.

Now that you know how to get the Red Envelope, it’s essential to understand how it works in the game. When you equip the Red Envelope offering on your character, you will be able to see your Red Envelope at the start of the match. Revealing your Red Envelope by holding left click will emanate a glowing aura on the envelope and trigger an audio cue that other players can see and hear.

Here’s the most exciting part. You can also see other players’ Red Envelopes during the match, and whenever you interact with them, you’ll receive a random amount of Bloodpoints. Meanwhile, they will receive in-game cosmetics when you interact with their Red Envelope. The same goes for your Red Envelope as well. When other players interact with it, you will also receive cosmetics.

That’s everything you need to know about the Red Envelope in Dead by Daylight. By understanding how this works, you can make the most of the Red Envelope in Dead by Daylight to earn various rewards. Just remember to use the Red Envelope offering before the match starts, as it won’t be equipable once the game has begun.

Dead by Daylight is currently available for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android.

- This article was updated on January 25th, 2023