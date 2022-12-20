Have you ever spent your entire bloodpoints in Dead by Daylight to level up one character, yet it still doesn’t feel enough? Perhaps you haven’t encountered your favorite perk, preferred item, or you haven’t maxed out all your perks on that particular character. Either way, most of the time, it always seems like there are not enough bloodpoints when you’ve been grinding the game for hours. Fortunately, there are some ways to get a huge amount of bloodpoints without having to burn yourself out. Here’s how to earn bloodpoints fast in Dead by Daylight!

How to Earn Bloodpoints Fast in Dead by Daylight

There are many ways to earn bloodpoints fast in Dead by Daylight, but the easiest way is to log in during special events. For example, players can earn 300,000 blood points just by logging in on the 25th of December, 2022. To keep track of special events in Dead by Daylight for free bloodpoints, you can follow Dead by Daylight’s account on Twitter. Interestingly, there are also fan accounts on Twitter that would remind you about claiming free blood points or codes once every few days.

The next way to earn bloodpoints fast in Dead by Daylight is by playing as a killer. Compared to playing as a survivor, playing as a killer usually rewards you with more bloodpoints since you have more control of the game. You earn bloodpoints every time you injure, chase, hook a survivor, destroy pallets, break a generator, close a hatch, and so much more. Most importantly, the longer the game lasts, the more bloodpoints you’ll earn.

Given how earning bloodpoints as a killer works, sometimes it may be tempting to tunnel one person through the whole match to get easy bloodpoints. However, with this play style, you’re doing the opposite. When you injure, chase, and hook a new survivor, you’ll get even more bloodpoints. With that said, switching targets is always a good idea once you have hooked the previous survivor.

Other than logging in and playing as a killer to get bloodpoints, you can also try to complete the Daily Rituals in Dead by Daylight. These are random objective-based missions that, depending on the difficulty, will grant you 30,000 to 60,000 bloodpoints. The tasks range from escaping as a particular survivor or using ability as a killer. You can also remove one of the missions to be changed into a new one per day.

Alternatively, you can quickly complete tome missions and use offerings to increase your bloodpoints. Tome missions are a great way to earn in-game cosmetics while getting bloodpoints. While doing those, you can also earn extra blood points by using specific offerings such as the Survivor Pudding, Escape! Cake, and Bloody Party Streamers.

Dead by Daylight is available for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android.

- This article was updated on December 20th, 2022