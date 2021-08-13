How to Find the Hatch in Dead by Daylight

When the clock is ticking down as the Killer looks for the last survivor in Dead by Daylight, priority number one is to find the hatch at all costs. This is a rule that both the survivors and the killer should follow if they want to win the endgame. If the last survivor finds it, they escape, and if the killer finds it, they can begin the endgame collapse and lure out the survivor. So knowing how to find the thing is immensely beneficial for both parties if they want to win at the end of the day.

How to Find the Hatch

There are a couple of different ways to find it, but we’ll start with the general methods. The first thing to keep in mind is that at the beginning of the trial the hatch will be completely invisible and you’ll have no way of knowing where that thing is. It will always show up once only one survivor is left, otherwise, it’s based on the number of survivors currently alive and the number of completed generators. As a general rule of thumb though, you won’t be able to see it until the endgame is approaching, be it due to the generators being almost done or due to the killer wiping everyone out. Unless certain items are used, the hatch can spawn pretty much anywhere within the environment and gives off a dark and ominous sound to signal that it’s close by.

As mentioned before, you can use certain items to influence where the hatch spawns so that you can find it more easily. A pair of blueprint offerings let you increase the odds of the hatch spawning in either the killer shack or the main building on the map, provided either of those places exist on the map that gets chosen. Now while this doesn’t guarantee that it will spawn in the chosen location, it will make it far more likely. Be careful though, as these offerings are not secret ones and will make it so that both sides can see that you used it. Another way to find the hatch is to use one of the map items in the game, as with the right add-ons they can show you where it is once it spawns. The Bill Overbeck perk “Left Behind” will also show you the hatch’s aura when you’re nearby it.

Dead By Daylight is available on Playstation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Stadia.