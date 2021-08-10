Killer Tips for Dead by Daylight

Whether you be an experienced player as a Killer or someone new to Dead By Daylight, here you’ll find some tips that could help you grow to new levels when playing as the Killer. As time has gone on the Survivors have been getting more and more clever with their strategies, especially in the higher up ranks, so you’ll need to learn to work around their plans and take out as many of them as possible. And remember, you might not always be able to get all of them, but with these tips hopefully you’ll be able to take down as many as possible.

5. Know When to Give up a Chase

One of the first tips for a Killer that can’t be emphasized enough is to know when to call it quits and go look for other Survivors. If a Survivor has you stuck looping around a ton of stuff and is generally always just barely avoiding you, you should just stop there and go look for others. Even if you could eventually catch them, all this extended chase does is give the other Survivors more time to repair generators while you chase this person around. In fact, there’s even a chance that they’re purposefully doing it to buy more time for the others. So if you can’t finish a chase nice and quickly, let them get away because you have more pressing matters to attend to.

4. Remember to Look Inside of Lockers

This might seem like a simple one, but plenty of times lockers are basically a free out for clever Survivors. Oftentimes they’ll hear an approaching Killer and take cover inside of a nearby locker until you’ve passed by. This doesn’t mean to just check every locker you pass by though, as that can waste precious time that you need to be using. Only check them if you’re suspicious of where someone went. So if you’ve come up to a generator that’s recently been worked on but don’t see signs of anyone nearby, try throwing open some lockers, you might find someone you can introduce to the nearest hook.

3. Level Up Other Killers for More Perks

Even if you have your main Killer that you know well and like to play, it can be massively beneficial to level up other ones so that you can unlock their perks. Most of the Killers typically have at least one perk that’s worth having on most builds, and having that available for your main killer can seriously turn the tides in your matches. Especially since the Survivors won’t be able to expect what perks you decided to bring in.

2. Always Check Around Yourself

One of the biggest mechanics that work against the Killer is that you are in a first-person view while everyone else is in a third-person view. This means that the Survivors can easily check around corners and hide in plain sight. When playing on indoor maps watch out for Survivors who hide just around the corner of doorways, as you probably won’t see them when walking through. It might be awkward to get used to at first but always make sure to constantly check around yourself when walking in a tight space like this to catch any stragglers just out of your view.

1. Don’t Underestimate the Survivors

This is probably one of the biggest tips for a Killer to take away from all of this, never underestimate what the Survivors are capable of. A coordinated team can easily make a fool out of you if you don’t catch on to what their game is, especially with some of the more offense-based Survivors that are out there. Keep a close eye on the items they’re bringing in, and be especially wary of anyone with flashlights or toolboxes. These people can quickly prevent you from placing someone on a hook and there’s not much you can do about it. So if need be, make sure to keep a watchful eye for people who clearly came in with a concrete plan in mind, because you’ll need to come up with one of your own to counter it.

Dead By Daylight is available on Playstation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Stadia.