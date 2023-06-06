Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Diablo 4 has a variety of resources to collect and some of these are the Baleful Fragments which can be used for upgrading your legendary weapons: knowing how to get them is extremely important. Many have been trying to figure out the precise locations to look for them but there is a specific method you have to follow. This article will take you through how to get Baleful Fragments in Diablo 4.

Best Way to Get Baleful Fragments in Diablo 4

In order to get Baleful Fragments, visit a Blacksmith and salvage legendary weapons. You will be able to find Blacksmith’s across Sanctuary and they are indicated on the map by a hammer and an anvil together. The most difficult part of the process is actually acquiring the legendary weapons.

When you have the legendary weapons, you can interact with the Blacksmith and press/click the pickaxe on the Salvage tab to then choose what you’d like to salvage. After you salvage the legendary weapons, there is a chance that it will reward you with Baleful Fragments, it isn’t a guarantee so it does rely on some luck — we recommend salvaging all the legendary weapons you don’t use to speed things up. Summed up, the full process is as follows.

Collect legendary weapons across Sanctuary. Visit any Blacksmith store. Interact with the Blacksmith and salvage the legendary weapons for Baleful Fragments.

How to Get Legendary Weapons in Diablo 4

Acquiring the legendary weapons is also based on luck since it is mostly RNG based as to what type of weapons you get. It would be most beneficial to spend your time working through dungeons for rewards and possible legendaries along with defeating world bosses. If you are earlier in the game then you could focus on trying to beat Ashava which will likely prove useful for getting a lot of Legendaries.

Strongholds are also another activity that can reap excellent rewards for your efforts. These will be a great way to boost the loot you acquire. Now that you know how to get Baleful Fragments from salvaging legendary weapons, you can delve back into the search across Sanctuary.

