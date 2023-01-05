How-to-Get-Clay-in-Stardew-Valley

As you begin to craft in Stardew Valley, you will become rapidly familiar with the materials you constantly rely on. Things like Lumber and Stone are easy to come by throughout the town, which is why they are usually needed in mass when it comes to building or crafting, but an item like clay is much harder to find, yet crops up in quite a few essential crafting recipes. There are a few methods to collect this elusive material, so read on to find out how you can farm as much as possible.

Where To Find Clay in Stardew Valley

The most reliable way to find clay is by tilling dirt or sand, which can be done on your farm or at the beach. The weather doesn’t play into how common clay will spawn, but if you’re looking to farm a lot at once, you can expect to spend a fair amount of time tilling. Although it’s not necessarily rare, it’s slightly trickier to come across than standard building materials. Additionally, artifact spots will occasionally drop clay alongside their product. If you’re still stuck, cracking geodes is another more convoluted way to gather clay.

However, if you are far enough into Stardew Valley to have access to Ginger Island, clay is slightly easier to come by. Mainly because you have access to a lot more sand to till, but at the dig site, which is located northwest of the island, you may find several clay nodes to mine. These spots will generate a few pieces of clay at a time, so they are worth checking if you’re around the dig site. Similar to debris on the farm, the dig site will spawn new rocks and nodes each day.

Stardew Valley is available on Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on January 5th, 2023