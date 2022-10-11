If you’re looking through all the cosmetics you can equip on your characters, you’ll notice that there is a fourth type of currency needed to buy golden weapons. They don’t cost Overwatch coins or Legacy Credits, so what are they and how can you get more? Here, we can help you get what’s known as Competitive Points in Overwatch 2 and how you can get more of them. Everyone wants cool golden skins for their Hero’s weapons.

How to Get Competitive Points in Overwatch 2

Competitive Points can be earned in two ways. The first is to win or get a tie in your games. It’ll passively give you this currency to get closer to the 3,000 needed for a skin. You’ll have to play a lot to get there, but over time, the points start adding up.

Next, you can also complete the challenges. These won’t unlock until the end of the season. For the first competitive season of Overwatch 2, you can gain over 3,000 points depending on your highest role rank. If you’re hitting Diamond or higher, the payout at the end will basically guarantee you or get you very close to having enough for a gold weapon skin.

Every competitive season will also run as long as a Battle Pass season, so you have about two months to gain that much plus all the passive gains from wins and ties. While it might seem like a lot just to get enough for one gold skin, you’ll eventually get there.

Each win is 15 points while a draw is 5. Luckily with those gains and whatever you end up placing in at the end of each season, you should get a gold skin in no time. Though, this is very much skill and team-dependent. If you have a solid team and climb up the ranks right from the get-go, getting those Competitive Points will be easy.

Overwatch 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.