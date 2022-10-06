All Overwatch 2 Season and Battle Pass Start and End Dates

Overwatch 2 is now free-to-play, 5v5, and has seasons and Battle Passes. Whether you are excited to see a steady stream of content come to Overwatch 2 or you are anxious that Overwatch 2 will be more expensive than ever, it’s fun to know when each season start and ends. With that, here is your guide on all of the Overwatch 2 season start and end dates.

All Overwatch 2 Season Start and End Dates

Overwatch 2 seasons and Battle Passes are scheduled to start and end every nine weeks. Though it is too early to tell if Blizzard will stick with this nine-week rollout schedule or rethink it like they did the SMS Protect requirement, we can guess the dates of the first five Overwatch 2 seasons and Battle Pass start and end dates.

Here are all of the Overwatch 2 season and Battle Pass start and end dates:

Overwatch 2 season 1 – October 4, 2022, to December 6, 2022

– October 4, 2022, to December 6, 2022 Overwatch 2 season 2 – December 6, 2022, to February 7, 2023

– December 6, 2022, to February 7, 2023 Overwatch 2 season 3 – February 7, 2023, to April 11, 2023

– February 7, 2023, to April 11, 2023 Overwatch 2 season 4 – April 11, 2023, to June 13, 2023

– April 11, 2023, to June 13, 2023 Overwatch 2 season 5 – June 13, 2023, to August 15, 2023

Although these dates are strictly speculation right now, if Blizzard sticks to their nine-week season and Battle Pass period, this is an accurate representation of when we can expect upcoming Overwatch 2 seasons and Battle Passes.

The Battle Pass and the seasons of Overwatch 2 are synonymous—they start and end on the exact same days.

Seasons bring new content like Overwatch 2 season one bringing in content like Kiriko, the Junkenstein’s Revenge event, and new maps and modes. The Battle Pass, whether you progress on the free version or the Premium Battle Pass version, offers unique Legendary skins, charms, sprays, Overwatch Coins, and more.

Overwatch 2 is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.