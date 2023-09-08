Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Throughout your Fae Farm journey, you’ll find many types of ore you’ll need. The first you’ll run into is Copper Ore. As you begin diving into the main story through the quests you may be wondering how to get copper ore in Fae Farm. Here are some tips for the best ways to do it.

Finding Copper Ore in Mines

In the mission, Dungeon Delver, given to you by Cleo, it may seem like you need to get copper ore before you go into the mines. You’ve been spending all this time preparing to go into the Saltwater Mines and this looks like the last step before you head in, at least it did to me. However, you will already be able, and need to, enter the mines at this point to get your Copper Ore.

Another part of my initial confusion was a lack of Copper Ore on the first level of the dungeon. If you keep going, you’ll see that the ore begins to appear on the second level instead. After you’ve already been on a specific level of a dungeon, you can go into your dungeon tracker menu and it will tell you on the right if there’s a chance of receiving the ore on that level. This works for all dungeons and materials. I always went to floors with medium levels of what I was searching for in order to collect more quickly. Once you see the stone with brown flecks of mineral in it, approach it with the Pickax and use your action button to mine it until it breaks to collect all the available copper. Remember to keep an eye on your energy and take some cooked food to refill it. With enough copper, you can begin upgrading your tools and crafting.