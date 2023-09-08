How To Upgrade Tools in Fae Farm

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You’ve just been introduced to your plot of land on Azoria, and if you’re anything like me, you want to get started right away in clearing everything out. If you’ve begun this and realized there are some pieces you can’t remove yet, you may be wondering how to upgrade your tools in Fae Farm. While this isn’t something you can do right away, we’re here to walk you through how to get to it fairly quickly.

Upgrade Your Tools

At the beginning of Fae Farm, you’re tasked with a few small quests that are meant to get you acquainted with how things work for you and your land on Azoria. In Chapter 3, you will get access to the Saltwater Mines which will have your first minerals necessary for initial upgrades. You will also need a Stone Forge on your land. This will give you the ability to turn ore from the mines into ingots, with the help of some coal, that you can take to Cinder the blacksmith with some Florins to upgrade your items. As you unlock different areas of the map you will be required to discover new things in these areas to access the upgrades as they will be made into new materials for your tools. She can upgrade your Axe, Pickax, Sickle, Shovel, and Watering Can.

Upgrade Your Net and Fishing Pole

While Cinder can help you out with your basic farming tools, she cannot help with your fishing pole or net. However, they are upgradable! To upgrade your fishing pole, you’ll have to visit Eddy at the Stay-A-While Bay and open his Rod and Reel shop. Here, you can get a Sturdy Rod at fishing level 3, Advanced Rod at level 5, and Master Rod at level 7. Each rod requires the previous one as well as some Florins to level up. This is similar for the bug net. You’ll talk with Mel the beekeeper to get the bug net upgrades. In his Millions of Bees shop you can buy the Sturdy Critter Net at Critter Catching level 3, Advanced Critter Net at level 5, and Master Critter Net at level 7.