How To Get Rid of the Whirlpools in Fae Farm

As you’re getting to know the ins and outs of Azoria, you may have stumbled across the shipping contracts board that says there are no shipments due to whirlpools. So, how do you get rid of the whirlpools and open up trade in Fae Farm? By completing your first big story quest — here’s what to expect.

The Mines Are the Key to Ending Whirlpools

As you continue your story quests, you’ll soon get a key to the Saltwater Mines. This happens in the The Cleo to Adventure quest. If you don’t have this yet, keep finishing your main missions and you’ll get it in Chapter 3. Talk to Cleo on the Docks and she will have you go on a few quests to get prepared for the Saltwater Mines. She mentions having an upgraded Pickax, food, potions, and the Seal Crafting Station. The seals allow you to keep the doors of the mines open so you don’t have to go through each level all over again, with them you can teleport to any floor with a seal.

I found the quickest way to get through the mines to the end was to go as far as my energy and food supply would allow. Then, when I was ready to return, I focused on making as many seals as my resources allowed. However, don’t make any more than you know for sure you will need as some levels require a different kind of seal. You can check which ones you know in the dungeon tracker tab of the main menu.

Be prepared to brush up on your battling skills, as I found some of the creatures in the mine are more likely to target you and come after you if you’re anywhere close to them. As you go further into the mines, the enemies get stronger. Once you get to the end of the mine, you discover what has been causing the whirlpools. You will need to gather a few items and return with them to make the whirlpools stop. This is the main format for the rest of the story as well. Different mines have different dangers impeding Azoria and you have to get to the end of them, to get to the bottom of it.

After you complete the Saltwater Mines, the whirlpools will stop and you will open up shipping contracts. With these you will have the whole season to complete your contract and in return you’ll receive a lot of coins.