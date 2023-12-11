How to Get Cursed Bone in LEGO Fortnite

Image: Epic Games

The Cursed Bone is not an easy item to find in LEGO Fortnite. Given its rarity, it’s understandable that players might be wondering how to acquire it. But don’t worry, we’re about to teach you how to get it.

The truth is, like most things that seem elusive, once you know where to look, it becomes quite simple. However, you will require some items that will allow you to travel to the places where you can find the Cursed Bones.

Where to Find Cursed Bones in LEGO Fortnite

Cursed Bones are items dropped by the Skeleton Wolf in frost caves. As you might already know, frost caves are not easy to explore. You will have to travel through a freezing, dangerous land until you finally find a cave. Even then, it’s not guaranteed that you will find the creature you’re looking for, but this is your best shot.

Image: Epic Games

Related: Can You Tame Wolves in LEGO Fortnite? Answered

Once you find the cave, make sure that you stay alive. Tackle all the enemies that you encounter and keep an eye out for the Skeleton Dog. Once you finally find it, take it down. Make sure that you’re well-armed for this encounter and that you have enough items to regain health and survive the freezing weather.

We have a guide to help you deal with the cold, in case you need any help knowing how to do it, but when going inside a cave, you will need proper items and food that will keep you warm. Once you’ve defeated the Skeleton Dog or Wolf, it will drop the Cursed Bone that you’re looking for.

It’s not that hard. The creature behaves much like a normal Wolf, so it shouldn’t be much of a problem. However, you will need to have better items to deal a decent amount of damage, and it’s advisable to have at least a shield, just in case things go south.

- This article was updated on December 11th, 2023