How to Get Eggs Fast in Shell Shockers

Golden Eggs are the main currency in Shell Shockers. They can be used to buy hats, stamps, guns, skins, and more. If you’re looking to gather a lot of eggs quickly, this guide will help you out.

How to Farm Golden Eggs in Shell Shockers

Golden Eggs are granted to you when you get a kill in the game. Each kill awards you 10 Golden Eggs. So, the more you play the game, the more Golden Eggs you will have. However, there are ways to make a kill worth more than 10 Golden Eggs.

VIP Club

If you have VIP, the amount of Golden Eggs that you will be granted will double, making it 20 Golden Eggs per kill. This is not an amazing amount, but it is twice as fast as the players who don’t have VIPs. If you can get 10 kills in about 10 minutes, you will be earning about 1200 Golden Eggs per hour.

Playing on Mobile

Playing on mobile also grants you a multiplier that will make you earn twice as many Golden Eggs per kill. Since getting kills on mobile seems harder, maybe it’s some sort of compensation. Either way, that is twice as fast as just getting kills when playing on the browser. If you have VIP and you’re also playing on mobile, you will be granted 80 Golden Eggs per kill.

Playing on Weekends

Weekends often have an event where the amount of Golden Eggs you earn per kill is doubled. This allows you to get 20 Golden Eggs per kill when you aren’t VIP or playing on mobile. However, you will get 40 eggs per kill if you are either VIP or playing on mobile. If both, you will be granted 80 Golden Eggs per kill.

Other Ways to Earn Golden Eggs

King of the Coop

King of the Coop is a new game mode in Shell Shockers. Every time you win a match, you get 250 Golden Eggs. However, you must stick with your team throughout the entire match if you want that bonus.

Chicken Winner Mini Game

Finally, there’s a mini-game called Chicken Winner played four times a day. In this mini-game, players must pick one egg that might contain a surprise for them, including possibly earning Golden Eggs. The amount goes from 50 to 100,000 Golden Eggs. However, don’t count on it to get eggs. The most reliable way to earn Golden Eggs quickly will always be to be good at the game and use the best weapons available. That, combined with VIP and playing on mobile, can make things much faster.

