Fish Oil is a much-needed resource when it comes to crafting a bunch of Zaw parts. As we know, Zaws are some of the best melee weapons in the game just from how versatile and customizable they are. With that out of the way, here is how to get Fish Oil in Warframe.

How to Get Fish Oil in Warframe

As the name suggests, this material is obtained by cutting up fish. To do this, you have to go to Cetus on Earth and visit Fisher Hai-Luk and select the “Cut Fish” option. If you have caught any fish from the Plains of Eidolon, they can be selected here. Doing so will use up your fish, but will yield various useful crafting materials. Of those materials is Fish Oil.

This resource can be gotten by cutting any fish. Rarity or species doesn’t matter. What matters is the size of the fish. The larger it is, the more Fish Oil you’ll get. If you are ever assigned the Earth Fisher Nightwave challenge, you’re going to want to complete it. Not only will you be tasked to go fishing, but you’ll also earn 4,500 Nightwave reputation.

You do not need to use items like certain types of bait if you’re going to catch every fish you see. As long as you catch a bunch and harvest their materials, you should gather quite a lot.

And, yes, while you can catch other aquatic and gill-bearing animals on other open area playing fields like the Orb Vallis and Cambion Drift, those respective species do not yield Fish Oil. Luckily, with how many bodies of water there are in the Plains of Eidolon, you can choose to catch oceanic or pond-specific fish. Just make sure that you’ll be okay with extracting materials from the fish instead of using them for Ostron rep!

- This article was updated on January 9th, 2023