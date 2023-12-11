How to Get Heavy Wool in LEGO Fortnite

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In the world of LEGO Fortnite, heavy wool seems to be one of the rarest items. This guide will show you how to obtain heavy wool in LEGO Fortnite.

If you need this item to make the items you need and are starting to get frustrated, just know that you are not alone. Plenty of us have tried to get heavy wool with little to no success. Fortunately, one of the most reliable ways to acquire it is pretty straightforward.

Where to Find Heavy Wool in LEGO Fortnite

Heavy wool can be obtained in two ways in LEGO Fortnite. The first method is by petting sheep. When you pet the sheep, they drop Wool and sometimes the much sought-after heavy wool. However, this event is extremely rare, so you won’t find a lot of heavy wool using this method.

The second method is by opening chests in snowy areas. In LEGO Fortnite’s cold biomes, you can often find heavy wool in chests. These chests are even more common inside caves of the frozen biomes, where players usually go to farm cursed bones, so you better learn how to stay warm.

Once you have obtained heavy wool, you can use it for various purposes. You can use it to craft items like Brute Scales, Rough Rubies, Malachite, and many others. However, you need to upgrade your Crafting Bench before you can make anything, so make sure to work on that first.

Obtaining heavy wool in LEGO Fortnite can be challenging and sometimes frustrating due to its rarity and the inconsistency in finding it. However, with patience and a bit of luck, you can find this valuable item and use it to your advantage in the game. Remember to pet every sheep you see. You might get lucky and get heavy wool. However, the most effective strategy is to explore the snowy biomes and open as many chests as possible.

- This article was updated on December 11th, 2023