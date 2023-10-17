How to Get Kong’s Item from Luca in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Attack of the Fanboy

When doing the Gilded Butterflies quest, Kong will ask you to get an item from Luca. The mission to expose the Treasurer’s identity is a long one. You might get stuck at the start if you don’t pay attention. But don’t worry. I was also stuck there for a bit, but it turns out this is a pretty straightforward objective. Here’s how to do it.

How to Retrieve Kong’s Plate from Luca

Attack of the Fanboy

Speak to Kong : Kong is one of the vendors on the right side as soon as you enter the bazaar.

: Kong is one of the vendors on the right side as soon as you enter the bazaar. Find Kong’s Plate : The compass will show you the way to Luca’s stall. Once you get there, you have to solve a puzzle to get Kong’s plate.

: The compass will show you the way to Luca’s stall. Once you get there, you have to solve a puzzle to get Kong’s plate. Return to Kong: Unbar the door to get back to the bazaar and pick up additional clues for this mission along the way.

The game will tell you that you must look for Intel in the Bazaar, but you don’t have to do it immediately. Even though it will help with the quest, you don’t need the intel to get Kong’s Item back. The first thing you want to do is talk to Kong. He is one of the vendors on the right side as soon as you enter the bazaar.

RELATED: Assassin’s Creed Mirage Surrender Enigma Location & Solution

There are a few clues and papers that can give hints in this area, but talking to Kong is what advances the quest and lets you know what to do next. To find Kong’s plate, you have to solve a simple puzzle:

Find a breakable wall Go through a door on its left Find a moveable barricade and use it to reach the explosives Throw the explosives at the breakable wall Move the barricade through the hole in the wall Climb on top of the barricade to reach the room where Kong’s item is Pick up the plate

If you don’t spot the breakable wall or the moveable barricade, chances are you will be walking in circles for a while, not knowing what to do next. I know I did. It can also happen if you don’t realize you’re supposed to break that wall.

Attack of the Fanboy

Once you’re done with all that, it’s time to head back, but make sure to unbar the door before leaving so you don’t have to return the way you came. Once back in the bazaar, a new merchant will start talking, which triggers another part of the quest.

When Kong’s plate is finally back in his hand, you can move on to other parts of the mission. There’s a lot to be done, but it’s totally worth it. For instance, once you’re done with the Gilded Butterflies quest, you will finally have access to the bazaar chest.

- This article was updated on October 17th, 2023