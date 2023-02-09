Are you wondering how to get Mallowseet in Hogwarts Legacy so you can continue to complete Merlin Trials, like the three located in the Forbidden Forest? You will be given a handful of Mellowsweet when you complete your first Merlin Trial after meeting Nora Treadwell. However, many Merlin Trials are spread all over the world in Hogwarts Legacy, so you will need to procure your own to finish them. While this may seem tedious, it isn’t because you have several options available that you can use to procure Mallowsweet. Here is how to get Mallowsweet in Hogwarts Legacy so you can complete Merlin Trials to increase your inventory size.

Where to get Mallowsweet in Hogwarts Legacy

You have two options for getting Mallowsweet in Hogwarts Legacy: buy it or grow it. We will cover both options so you can proceed with whatever fits your current progress in the game.

Where to Buy Mallowsweet in Hogwarts Legacy

You can purchase Mallowsweet Leaves from Timothy Teasdale at the Magic Neep shop in Hogsmeade for 100 Galleons. The easiest way to get here is using the West Hogsmeade Floo travel point. After that, open your map and look for the Wheat icon in the western part of Hogsmeade. Then, set your waypoint and follow your purple path until you reach it. Also available for purchase are Mallowsweet seeds so you can grow your own, saving you a ton of Galleons in the process. Seeds will cost you 200 Galleons but will continue to harvest providing a lot of Mallowsweet leaves for those Merlin trials.

How to Grow Mallowsweet in Hogwarts Legacy

If you purchased Mallowsweet seeds and decided to grow your own Mallowsweet than the process is extremely easy. You can grow Mallowsweet using any sized pot, making it easy regardless of what Plotting Tables you currently have access to. If you haven’t unlocked your Room of Requirement yet, than you can use a planter in the Herbology classroom. This is the same pot that you grew Dittany Leaves in during class. The harvesting period for Mallowsweet is ten minutes.

- This article was updated on February 9th, 2023