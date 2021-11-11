Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are upcoming faithful remakes of the DS games that originally came out in 2006. There are a handful of legendary Pokémon that we would definitely like to have in our parties, aside from the obvious cover legendaries like Dialga and Palkia. We had other iconic ones like Cresselia and the Lake Guardians (Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf) to name a few. However, Manaphy was a tough one to get legitimately back then. In Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pearl, Manaphy is a lot easier to get this time around. Here is how to get it.

How to get Manaphy in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Luckily, you do not have to beat an entire game this time around to get this mythic Pokémon. You will need an internet connection to get this Pokémon though.

You’ll just need to connect to the game’s online component via Mystery Gift. No pre-order from a specific retailer is necessary. The game can be played either through a physical cartridge or digitally via the eShop. Upon getting your gift, you’ll receive an egg.

Unlike many other free Pokémon you’d get from other means, you’ll receive Manaphy inside an egg. This means you’ll have to walk a certain amount of steps in order to hatch this Lake Guardian Pokémon. This also means that the Pokémon will be level 1 when it comes out of the egg. It’ll also take up a slot in your party, so do take note when you are progressing in Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl.

This egg will also be different compared to other eggs in the sense that it won’t be an off-white color with green dots. Instead, it’s a translucent blue egg with a red glowing center. It’ll also be called a Manaphy Egg just to distinguish itself from other typical eggs.

Technically, Manaphy is a 2-for-1 deal. It is the only Pokémon capable of breeding. You will be able to get Phione via breeding. You will need a Ditto in order to do so. Phione is technically an inferior version to the mythic Manaphy. It also cannot evolve into Manaphy. For completion’s sake, this is just something valuable to know.

Manaphy will be available via Mystery Gift from November 19th, 2021 up until February 21, 2022. Make sure to claim it before it’s too late!

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are set to release on November 19, 2021, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. To check out additional information and guides for the game, click here.