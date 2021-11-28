In both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, players have the opportunity to catch a wide, and we mean, wide, array of different Pokémon, spawning from common ones to legends, such as the Kanto legendary Firebird, Moltres. With that said, we will now tell you where you can find Moltres in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl so that you can assemble your dream team and become a Pokémon Master.

How to Get Moltres in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

First, we have bad news for all those currently playing Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, as Moltres, Articuno, Zapdos, and Lugia are only available on Pokémon Shining Pearl. With that said, you can find Moltres on Ramanas Park, an area only available in the postgame, after you defeat the Elite Four, Cynthia, and get the National Pokédex, which is given to players after they complete their Sinnoh Pokédex and visit Professor Rowan on Sandgem Town. After unlocking Ramanas Park, you just need to exchange your Mysterious Shards for a Kanto Slate, which will allow you to summon Moltres. After getting the Slate, head to the outside portion of the area and find the Kanto Room. Once in the room, you just need to place the slate into its pedestal to find and battle Moltres. Before doing that, we recommend that you save your game.

To recap, here’s how to find Moltres in Pokémon Shining Pearl:

Defeat the Elite Four and Cynthia.

Get the National Pokédex.

Head to Ramanas Park.

Exchange your Mysterious Shards for a Kanto Slate.

Go to the Kanto Room.

Battle and capture Moltres.

Both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are available now, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. If you are unsure about which version to get, don’t forget to check out the main differences between Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.