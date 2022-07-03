Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is now available and players have been happily diving into all of the content that it offers them. While you are enjoying slaying monsters together, you will no doubt be seeking for a lot of resources and crafting materials at the same time to get the best gear and weapons possible. One such material that you may be wanting to acquire is Mystic Hardfang and this guide article will take you through everything you need to know about how to get Mystic Hardfang in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Getting Mystic Hardfang in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

The Mystic Hardfang can be utilized as a forging material, it is related to the monster of Khezu. There are a few ways that you can obtain the Mystic Hardfang. There is a chance that it will drop as a broken part from the head of the monster, so be sure to focus on the head if you are trying to get the Mystic Hardfang from Khezu. Further, you can also get it as either a target reward, by carving the monster, or a capture reward. There are varying chances for each of these methods.

When you have the Mystic Hardfang you can hold onto it for when you are planning to craft the Khezu gear set. You will be able to use the Mystic Hardfang for crafting some of the gear. You will need more than one for each piece of armor you are planning to craft so be sure to collect a lot of the material if you are planning to.

Along with collecting everything else that you can, focusing on specific parts of Monsters to damage will ensure that you are getting certain resources and materials that you may not have gotten as quickly otherwise.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is available now and playable on the platforms of Nintendo Switch and PC.