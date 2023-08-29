How to Get Necrochasm in Destiny 2 | Perks, Catalyst, and More

Image: Bungie

The return of Crota’s End in Destiny 2 also marks the homecoming of Necrohasm, an exotic auto rifle from the original game. In this guide, we explore how Guardians can get their hands on Necrochasm once again in Destiny 2, as well as its Perks, Catalyst, and overall potential.

How to Get Necrochasm in Destiny 2

Necrochasm will become available to obtain in Destiny 2 on September 1, 2023, with the launch of Crota’s End.

While we know that Necrochasm will be directly tied to Crota’s End, we have no official word from Bungie on how Guardians will be able to obtain it. However, Necrochasm will likely be earnable through an Exotic Quest.

Bottomless Pit is a quest listed on the Destiny 2 API, featuring Crota’s symbol and the description “Collect Essence of the Oversoul.” Unless Bungie has another Hive-themed exotic stashed away somewhere, this is undoubtedly Necrochasm’s quest.

Necrochasm Perks, Exotic Perk, and Stats

The API is our best friend again, giving us a sneak peek at Necrochasm’s Trait and Exotic Perk in Destiny 2. The complete weapon stats for Necrochasm will be revealed alongside the launch of Crota’s End on September 1.

Perk Name Description/Notes Weapon Archetype Auto Rifle Unknown Damage Type Unknown, presumably Arc Kinetic Slot Barrel Unknown Unknown Magazine Unknown Unknown Trait Desperation Reloading after a precisional final blow or final blow with a Cursed Thrall explosion increases your rate of fire and improves stability and aim assist. Stock Unknown Unknown Intrinsic Trait / Exotic Perk Cursebringer Precision final blows with this weapon trigger a Cursed Thrall explosion. Final blows with Cursed Thrall explosions refill the magazine. Catalyst Outlaw Precision kills greatly decrease reload time.

From what we know so far, Necrochasm is looking far better than its Destiny 1 counterpart. Desperation and Cursebringer appear to synergize incredibly well together, which could result in a powerful add-clearing weapon to rival Quicksilver Storm.

As long as it’s usable, I won’t complain. As stunning as Necrochasm looked and sounded, it never saw much use in Destiny 1.

How to Get Necrochasm’s Catalyst

Necrochasm will have a Catalyst in Destiny 2 — however, we don’t know when it’s set to release nor how to obtain it. It’s safe to assume this will also be tied to Crota’s End and an Exotic quest, but only time will tell.

For more Hive-themed weapons and gear, check out our article on the Crota’s End loot table. The Guardian fashionista in me is all over those glowy armor sets like a loyal moth to a soulflame.

- This article was updated on August 29th, 2023