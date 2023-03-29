How to Get Orange Piccolo in Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

Image: Bandai Namco

As part of a celebration for the franchise’s latest movie, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 has been releasing new content based off of DBS: Super Hero. This content includes a new form for Piccolo that first appeared in the movie. This hulking, orange form gives the character new attacks and incredible power. But how will fans be able to get Orange Piccolo for themselves in Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2?

Requirements to Unlock Orange Piccolo in Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

Orange Piccolo is part of the paid DLC for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2. Specifically, he is part of the second Hero of Justice pack which includes more content taken directly from Super Hero. Unlike the special Beast form for custom characters, you won’t be able to unlock him through normal gameplay. The second pack must be purchased and released before you can check out Orange Piccolo for yourself.

Various players from around the world have already managed to try Orange Piccolo for themselves. However, he has not been released early. Others are only able to play as Orange Piccolo by modifying the game’s files, and the final release of him might lead to him having different abilities and moves. The reason he’s in the game’s files is likely due to the free update, as the aforementioned quest to unlock Beast form involves a battle with Orange Piccolo on the player’s team.

You unfortunately can’t unlock Orange Piccolo early if you already have the Hero of Justice Pack Set, which includes both DLC packs for a slightly reduced cost. Fortunately, much like with other DLC packs, you likely won’t need to perform any extra tasks or challenges just to play as him. If you’ve purchased the pack or set, then you should be automatically able to play as Orange Piccolo when the second Hero of Justice DLC releases in full.

- This article was updated on March 29th, 2023