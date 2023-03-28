How to Unlock Beast Form in Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

Image: Bandai Namco

Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2 has recently released a brand-new update. This update includes content from the new Super Hero movie, with a brand-new skill becoming available to players for free. This skill lets players take on Gohan’s incredible Beast transformation from the movie. Unfortunately, it’s not easy to get one’s hands on this powerful form. Players will need to put in some effort to unlock Beast form in Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2.

Everything Needed to Unlock Beast in Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

Obtaining Beast is tied to two instructors in the game. The first is Piccolo, found in front of the Time Nest, and the second is Gohan, found in front of the school at the southwestern portion of the lobby. Gohan will be partnered up with Videl, but in case you don’t see either of them, you might need to talk to their Saiyaman selves at the Resort District first. If this is the case, they’ll give you a quest, and they’ll return to their usual spot after you complete it.

You won’t just have to complete the instructors’ quests. You’ll also have to max out their friendship, which can be done by completing the Tokipedia with them or taking their customized versions on Parallel Quests. After that, you’ll be able to speak with Piccolo again to go on one more special quest. Completing this quest will finally grant you Beast form!

The special quest involves a fight against a giant, so knowing how to beat those types of characters is highly recommended. It’s unlikely that the upcoming DLC pack will unlock the form instantly, as those usually just unlock specific characters. Unlocking Beast will simply take all of the skill you can muster. Use everything you’ve learned from throughout the game and get your hands on this powerful transformation!

