Image: Keen Games GMbH

Enshrouded has a vast array of resources for you to gather and plant fiber is one which you will end up needing a lot of throughout the game.

Recommended Videos

This article will take you through how to get Plant Fiber in Enshrouded and add even more of this vital resource to your inventory.

Where to Find Plant Fiber in Enshrouded

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Plant Fiber can be found all throughout the world of Enshrouded similar to other materials and looking around wooded areas has always been the best way to get the resource for me in abundance. The Plant Fiber itself can be harvested from bushes and tall stem-like plants. Whenever you “Collect” from most bushes, you will get around 2-3 Plant Fibers per collection.

However, you need to be careful as you will stumble across certain bushes that have larger berries on them (they are purple) and these bushes will reward you only with Purple Berries and no plant fiber. I have personally found the best way to tell if a bush will give you Plant Fiber is if it does not say “Harvest”. Whenever there is any mention of Harvest, you will tend not to be gathering Plant Fiber.

What Is Plant Fiber Used For in Enshrouded?

You will be using Plant Fiber for crafting String the most which is used in many recipes throughout your entire journey, from workbenches to grappling hooks, you need as much string as possible. Not only that but even bandages that you can use for healing yourself require one piece of String.

This is why (especially in the early game) you should be collecting every bush and shrub you see so you can get plenty of Plant Fiber without having to go out on extra hunting runs when about to craft something important.

Now that you know how to get Plant Fiber easily in Enshrouded, you can rush back into the world and start foraging this key resource for yourself.

- This article was updated on January 26th, 2024