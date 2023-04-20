How to Get Risen Shagaru Magala Armor in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak — Skills and Materials

Image: Capcom

The latest update for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak gives players the chance to face off against extremely powerful foes. One of the foes included in Title Update 5 is Risen Shagaru Magala, an enhanced version of the frenzied Elder Dragon. This monster can be difficult to defeat, but the rewards can be extremely worthwhile for certain playstyles. Expert hunters should know how to get the Risen Shagaru Magala armor set, as well as the skills provided by it and the materials needed to craft it.

Provided Skills and Necessary Materials for the Risen Shagaru Magala Armor Set in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

The armor provided by this Risen Elder Dragon has powerful skills and numerous slots. It will be particularly useful for players wishing to use many Wirebug attacks, as well as players wishing to take advantage of the Frenzy virus. Each piece of armor requires one Shagaru Risegem, obtained by beating its newly-added Risen form. These are the other materials required to craft the armor set alongside their provided skills and slots:

Virtue Helm — 6 S. Magala Shard, 5 S. Magala Cortex, 1 Gore Magala Mantle Provides two slots able to fit size 4 decorations. Boasts Redirection level 2 and Defiance level 2.

— 6 S. Magala Shard, 5 S. Magala Cortex, 1 Gore Magala Mantle Virtue Mail — 4 S. Magala Purifier, 2 S. Magala Lash, 1 Contrary Scale Provides one slot able to fit a size 3 decoration and two slots able to fit size 1 decorations. Boasts Strife level 2, Handicraft level 3, and Ammo Up level 3.

— 4 S. Magala Purifier, 2 S. Magala Lash, 1 Contrary Scale Virtue Braces — 4 S. Magala Cortex, 2 S. Magala Hardhorn, 1 Diametrical Horn Provides one slot able to fit a size 3 decoration and one slot able to fit a size 1 decoration. Boasts Frenzied Bloodlust level 1, Bloodlust level 1, and Attack Boost level 3.

— 4 S. Magala Cortex, 2 S. Magala Hardhorn, 1 Diametrical Horn Virtue Coil — 5 S. Magala Cortex, 2 S. Magala Lightwing, 1 S. Magala Lash Provides one slot able to fit a size 4 decoration and one slot able to fit a size 2 decoration. Boasts Frenzied Bloodlust level 1, Bloodlust level 1, and Weakness Exploit level 2.

— 5 S. Magala Cortex, 2 S. Magala Lightwing, 1 S. Magala Lash Virtue Greaves — 4 S. Magala Hardhorn, 3 S. Magala Lightwing, 1 S. Magala Mantle Provides one slot able to fit a size 4 decoration, one slot able to fit a size 3 decoration, and one slot able to fit a size 1 decoration. Boasts Frenzied Bloodlust level 1, Bloodlust level 1, and Strife level 1.

— 4 S. Magala Hardhorn, 3 S. Magala Lightwing, 1 S. Magala Mantle

Frenzied Bloodlust is a brand-new skill that grants a Wirebug after overcoming the Frenzy virus. This skill is only found on armor pieces that already have the regular Bloodlust skill, so it’s unlikely to go to waste no matter which pieces you equip. The helm is great for defensive players and works well with armor from other monsters, and the mail synergizes well with any Magala weapon thanks to Handicraft and Ammo Up.

It should be noted that certain pieces of Risen Shagaru’s armor require parts from other foes. Diametrical Horns can only be found by defeating Chaotic Gore Magala. Additionally, a Gore Mantle and Contrary Scale can each only be found by farming Gore and Chaotic Gore, respectively. Luckily, you can get those through the Item Exchange provided by the Anomaly Research Lab as long as you have enough Investigation Coins. Keep taking on afflicted monsters and you’ll have the materials you need in no time!

- This article was updated on April 20th, 2023