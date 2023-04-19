Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak — Everything Coming in Title Update 5 and the Bonus Update

Image: Capcom

Capcom has just revealed the final updates to Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. On top of the fifth Title Update with new monsters and investigations, one more bonus update is coming for players to enjoy. With all of the additions, it can be difficult to keep track of everything that’s coming. Here’s everything fans can expect from Title Update 5 and the bonus update for Sunbreak!

New Monsters and Investigations Revealed for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Title Update 5

Two monsters are the focus of Title Update 5: Amatsu and Risen Shagaru Magala. Amatsu is a returning monster from Portable 3rd and Generations, featuring a revamped set of moves that fits its prior role as a final boss. Risen Shagaru Magala, like other Risen Elder Dragons, is an upgraded form of the monster that can utilize more powerful attacks. The former can be fought at Master Rank 10 — likely after defeating other non-Risen monsters from previous updates — and the latter can be fought at Master Rank 180.

Additionally, more afflicted monsters are being added to Anomaly Investigations. Risen Shagaru and Risen Valstrax will be joining the already-available group, and a new level cap of 300 will give way to new Special Investigations. These additional quests will feature afflicted monsters at their toughest, with new buffs and stronger attacks that won’t be easy to avoid. All of these quests will also contribute to the new melding system, as it uses afflicted monster parts to create powerful charms.

Of course, more of what was added from previous Title Updates can be expected here. Among the confirmations, players can find new armor and skills from Amatsu and Risen Shagaru Magala, new Event Quests, new paid DLC, and new story cutscenes.

What to Expect From the Final Bonus Update for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Image: Capcom

Though all that was shown for the bonus update was a quick teaser, it reveals a lot about what to expect. The only major addition appears to be a single variant monster, and — judging from the teaser image and the Citadel locale — it’s highly likely to be a variant of Malzeno. Any further additions have yet to be revealed, but from the wording on the list of updates, players shouldn’t expect more monsters beyond that.

For players on the Nintendo Switch and Steam platforms, Title Update 5 will release on April 20, 2023. A date has not been confirmed for the PlayStation and Xbox versions of Sunbreak, though players can expect content from Title Update 4 and onwards to show up sometime after Summer 2023.

- This article was updated on April 19th, 2023