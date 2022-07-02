How to Get Rarity 10 Talismans in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak has a lot of new features that become apparent very quickly. From dangerous new monsters to unique ore found only in Master Rank, players will be faced with a plethora of additional content. However, there are some features that will only be unlocked much later on. One of these features is a set of Melding techniques that will allow the creation of Rarity 10 Talismans, as well as Rarity 8 and Rarity 9 Talismans. Getting to that point will require a lot of time and effort, but they’ll allow players access to some of the skills introduced in Sunbreak without needing to build specific armor pieces.

How to Get Rarity 10 Talismans (as well as Rarity 8 and Rarity 9 Talismans) in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

To unlock these new Talismans, players must first complete Sunbreak’s main story. In other words, you’ll need to get to the point at which Sunbreak’s credits are displayed. You’ll be able to access the new Melding techniques by the time your Master Rank cap is set at no lower than 10. At that point, Anima Melding and Reincarnation Melding will become available for use, effectively acting as Master Rank replacements for Wisp of Mystery Melding and Rebirth Melding. Because these new Melding techniques exist, it would be a very good idea to save Melding-specific items like Friend Vouchers and Melding Nectar until they’re unlocked.

Other than Melding-specific items, Anima Melding will only accept Master Rank materials from large monsters. This includes rare mantle-type items like the Nargacuga Mantle, so it might be a good idea to put excess materials towards new Talismans. Likewise, Reincarnation Melding will only accept Talismans of Rarity 8 or higher. In other words, you can only perform Reincarnation Melding after performing Anima Melding at least twice. New Talismans generated from these techniques can have brand-new skills such as Chain Crit and Foray, as well as Level 4 slots for decorations. Collect as many Talismans as you can, and you might just end up with an incredible build unlike any other!

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is available on Nintendo Switch and PC.