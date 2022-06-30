Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak: How to Get Eltalite Ore

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak provides many new monsters and locales for players to enjoy. It also provides plenty of new items that are needed to upgrade weapons and armor. Some of these items can be found simply by completing quests, while others can be found through diligent farming and request completion. But if players want to get a head start on their journey to defeat the Elder Dragon Malzeno, they might want to focus on more common items first. Eltalite Ore is a very common resource in Sunbreak, but players will need a lot of it for early access to Master Rank gear.

How to Get Eltalite Ore in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Eltalite acts as the Master Rank replacement for common ore. In other words, it can be found in pretty much every Master Rank locale. It can even be found as early as the Shrine Ruins, during the introductory quest to hunt a Daimyo Hermitaur. It can also be found in later areas such as the Citadel, but it might be best to steer clear of those areas due to their ironic tendency to drop rarer ore more commonly. The Shrine Ruins and the Jungle are your best bets for farming Eltalite.

Since Eltalite Ore acts as a replacement for common ores, it can be found in more unorthodox places than mining deposits. Rock Lizards will commonly drop the ore when interacted with, and it can be obtained as part of rewards from various quests. It can even be found while fighting Basarios; the monster commonly drops the ore as part of its materials. For this reason, the Sandy Plains can also be one of the best places to farm Eltalite, even if it takes a bit more time to get to that point. You’ll need a lot of Eltalite to make early Master Rank gear, so be sure to get as much as you can!

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is available on Nintendo Switch and PC.