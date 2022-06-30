Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak: How to Get Ultimas Crystals

While there are plenty of new dangers to face in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, players are able to bolster their own power as well. They can obtain rare and secret items before going up against tough monsters, and they can learn new abilities to help them battle the strongest foes. But players will also need powerful gear on their journey through Master Rank, and one of the most important items a player can find to obtain such gear is the Ultimas Crystal. This rare ore can be quite difficult to find, but players with enough knowledge and skill can get their hands on hundreds of Ultimas Crystals.

How to Get Ultimas Crystals in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Ultimas Crystals are ore. In other words, they can be found at mining deposits in Master Rank locales. If you want to get your hands on one as early as possible, you should check out the white mining deposits in the Shrine Ruins to get the best chance at obtaining them. If you want to farm more of them later down the line, it might be best to do an Expedition Tour of the Citadel. Numerous mining deposits can be found there, and Ultimas Crystals can easily be found throughout all of them. Just be sure you have 3 points in the Geologist skill to get as many crystals as you can!

These crystals can also be obtained as various rewards from quests, or by completing certain villager requests. Ultimate Upgrade and Good Guts for Gunlances are two notable requests that each provide an Ultimas Crystal, as well as a blueprint for a Master Rank weapon. There will be plenty of chances to obtain these crystals as you continue playing through the expansion, and you luckily won’t need too many of them to complete weapon or armor sets early on.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is available on Nintendo Switch and PC.