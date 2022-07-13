After you fight a monster for the first time it becomes less of a boss and now a mob to farm in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. It is normally easy to tell what monster a part comes from since their parts are named after them. However, there are some parts that don’t have a monster name as a part of the part. Afflicted monster parts are a new addition to Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak that don’t seem to have any one monster to farm for them. Let’s go over how you can get these afflicted pieces in Momster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

How to Get Afflicted Monster Parts in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Since there is no particular monster you can hunt to get afflicted monster parts, there must be another way to farm them. What you will be looking for to get afflicted parts are the new Anomaly Quests. During these quests, the monster you hunt will have a chance to reward a specific afflicted part. You will have a chance to receive an afflicted part as a quest reward, as well as a 20% chance for any monster carve and part break to reward an afflicted part.

You can also increase your chances of getting an afflicted part with dangos and armor pieces. Getting the Carving Master skill will give you an additional carve on a monster. Eating the Tripple Rose Dango will also allow you to carve an extra time, combine this with the Very Hap-peanut Dango which will increase the number of quest rewards you receive. Combine all of these perks to have the best chance of getting afflicted monster parts.

How to Get Each Afflicted Monster Part

Since any monster can be the target during these Anomaly quests, each afflicted part will only drop from specific monsters.

Afflicted Bone

Obtained from Arzuros, Volvidon, and Lagombi.

Afflicted Pelt

Obtained from Great Izuchi, Great Baggi, Great Wroggi, and Kulu-Ya-Ku.

Afflicted Blood

Obtained from Tetrandadon, Daimyo Hermitaur, Bishaten, and Khezu.

Afflicted Monster Bone

Obtained from Aknosom, Royal Ludroth, Barroth, and Basarios.

Afflicted Shell

Obtained from Blood Orange Bishaten, Somnacanth, Jyuratodus, and Shogun Ceanataur.

Afflicted Scale

Obtained from Tobi-Kadachi, Rathian, Anjanath, and Pukei-Pukei.

Afflicted Claw

Obtained from Aurora Omnacanth, Goss Harag, Rakna-Kadaki, and Almudron.

Afflicted Fang

Obtained from Garangolm, Magnamalo, Nargacuga, and Barioth.

You can also farm up Dragonbone Artifacts as you take on Anomaly Quests as long as the map is in master mode. If you need any more help with Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak make sure to check out our other guides.

Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak is available now on PC and Nintendo Switch.