In both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, remakes of 2006’s Nintendo DS exclusives Pokémon Diamond and Pearl, you can make use of a series of moves when exploring many of the different environments players are sure to face on Sinnoh. With that said, here’s how to get Rock Climb in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl.

How to Get Rock Climb in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

You can get HM Rock Climb in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl by first going to Route 217 and heading towards a cabin located northwest of the entry point. Once in the cabin, you need to talk to the NPC inside which will comment that he dropped a TM100 Rock Climb outside the cabin. After talking to him, you just need to head outside and get the item, which will be close to the tree present at the right of the cabin. To be able to use the move freely, however, you will need to beat Candice, the Gym leader of Snowpoint City. To recap, here’s how to get and unlock Rock Climb on Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl.

Defeat Candice, Snowpoint City’s Gym leader.

Go to Route 217.

Find and head inside the cabin.

Talk to the NPC.

Get TM100 Rock Climb outside the cabin.

