How to Get Royal Bear Jelly Drawer Code in Cookie Run Kingdom —Investigating Conductor Quarters

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you’re curious about how to obtain the Royal Bear Jelly’s drawer code in Cookie Run Kingdom, we’ve got the information you need. This guide will provide all you need during the investigation of the conductor quarters!

The Royal Bear Jelly Drawer Code in Cookie Run Kingdom Holiday Express

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The code for Royal Bear Jelly’s drawer is 0 – 2 – 4 – 6. You can find the answer in the complete works of Linzer Cookie. However, the answer isn’t presented in a straightforward way. Once you start investigating the books in the suite, a message will appear saying: “Royal Bear Jelly’s prized possession: the complete works of Linzer Cookie! He must be a loyal fan, as he even has one of her earliest short stories. Only select books that have stickers on them. Why though… ?”

The four sentences below this text are supposed to let you know each of the four numbers that you need to open the Royal Bear Jelly Drawer Code. The tips are as follows:

And Then There Were No Cookies The PostCookie Always Rings Twice The Sign of the Four Cookies The Adventure of Six Cookies

Related: Best Pinecone Cookie Toppings Build in Cookie Run Kingdom

Some might say that this clue is even more challenging and cryptic than the one for Creme Brulee Cookie’s suitcase code. If you didn’t understand, the code is represented by No – Twice – Four – Six, or more simply, 0 – 2 – 4 – 6. After that, you will have to go through The Truth Revealed section of this chapter and provide the right answers to the following questions:

Question Evidence Answer What is an object that could melt in a heated room? Piece of Ice Cream Cake It’s made of ice cream. Better eat it fast before it melts What do you get from melting an ice cream cake? Ice Cream Full of red, juicy berry filling Why can’t the jam on the candy cane be Old Jolly’s? Schwarzwalder’s Statement Since he’s not a cookie, he leaks cherry jam, not strawberry

- This article was updated on December 22nd, 2023