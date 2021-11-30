How to Get Shiny Starter Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

The shiny Pokémon variants are the dreams of many players currently playing both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl. With that said, we will now tell you how to get a shiny starter in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl.

How to Get a Shiny Starter Pokémon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

First, It’s important to point out that the shiny variants can only be found by chance during your many encounters with the said Pokémon, so there are no shortcuts to finding one. But you can increase your chances of spotting one by getting the Shiny Charm, which can only be acquired after you catch all Pokémon in the National Pokédex. To get the Charm you just need to go to Valor Lakefront after completing the task and head to the Hotel Grand Lake area. Once there, you just need to the house located northwest and talk to an NPC, which will give you the Charm.

With that out of the way, currently, on both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, players can get shiny versions of all 14 starter Pokémon currently available in the game. With those currently on their adventure only being able to get them, except for Pikachu, after defeating the Elite Four and getting the National Pokédex. You can check out how to get all 14 starters here. Those who are still starting their adventure can get a Shiny Starter by restarting the game before the starter selection until a shiny variant becomes present, but doing so can take hours of no-stop resets. Before attempting this method, don’t forget to turn off the autosave feature.

Both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are available now, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. If you are unsure about which version to get, don’t forget to check out the main differences between Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.