Where to Catch All 14 Starter Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl give players the ability to catch a total of 14 starter Pokémon, from generations 1 to 4. With that said, we will now tell you where you can catch all starter Pokémon from generations 1 to 4 in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl.

Where to Catch All 14 Starter Pokémon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

First of all, it’s important to point out that all starter Pokémon, except for Pikachu, will only become available after you defeat the Elite Four, Cynthia, and complete the National Pokédex, which can only be acquired by visiting Professor Rowan on Sandgem Town after completing your Sinnoh Pokédex. After getting the Pokédex, you can find all Fire, Water, and Grass starters by going to the Grand Underground, where you can find Bulbasaur, Chikorita, Treecko, and Turtwig in either Grassland Cave, Riverbank Cave, Still-Water Cavern, or in Sunlit Cavern, and Squirtle, Totodile, Mudkip, and Piplup on Fountainspring Cave, Riverbank Cave, and in Still-Water Cavern. Charmander, Cyndaquil, Torchic, and Chimchar, on the other hand, can all be found in either Volcanic Cave, Typhlo Cavern, or Sandsear Cave. Both Pikachu and Eevee can be found at Trophy Garden, with the latter only being available in the area after being named by Mr Backlot. It is also possible to get an Eevee by going to Hearthome City and talking to an NPC called Bebe.

To recap, here’s where you can catch all 14 starter Pokémon available in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl:

Both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are available now, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. If you are unsure about which version to get, don’t forget to check out the main differences between Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.