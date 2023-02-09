Are you wondering how to get Shrivelfig Fruit in Hogwarts Legacy so you can brew Thunderbrew potions? The Thunderbrew potion is extremely powerful when fighting lots of enemies because it creates a storm around the drinker which will stun and damage nearby enemies. This can give you an important advantage to survive a battle with many fearsome enemies. First, though, you will need one Shrivelfig Fruit for every Thunderbrew potion you intend to brew. While this may seem tedious, it isn’t because you have several options available that you can use to procure Shrivelfig Fruit. Here is how to get Shrivelfig Fruit in Hogwarts Legacy easily so you can brew as many Thunderbrew potions as you want.

Where to Get Shrivelfig Fruit in Hogwarts Legacy

You have two options for getting Shrivelfig Fruit in Hogwarts Legacy: buy it or grow it. We will cover both options so you can proceed with whatever fits your current progress in the game.

Where to Buy Shrivelfig Fruit in Hogwarts Legacy

You can purchase Shrivelfig Fruit from Timothy Teasdale at the Magic Neep shop in Hogsmeade for 150 Galleons. The easiest way to get here is using the West Hogsmeade Floo travel point. After that, open your map and look for the Wheat icon in the western part of Hogsmeade. Then, set your waypoint and follow your purple path until you reach it. Also available for purchase are Shrivelfig seeds so you can grow your own, saving you a ton of Galleons in the process. Seeds will cost you 450 Galleons but will continue to harvest after collecting providing lots of Shrivelfig Fruit for potion brewing.

How to Grow Shrivelfig Fruit in Hogwarts Legacy

If you purchased Shrivelfig Fruit seeds and decided to grow your Shrivelfig Fruit then the process is straightforward. Unlike Mellowsweet seed, you must grow Shrivelfig Fruit using a medium pot. This means you must have access to the Room of Requirement and purchase the Medium Pot Spell Craft from Tomes and Scrolls in Hogsmeade. The harvesting period for Shrivelfig Fruit is 12 minutes.

- This article was updated on February 9th, 2023