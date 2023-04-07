How to Get Sky Eggs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Image: Nookipedia

The Bunny Day Event is live in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and that means it’s time to collect Sky Eggs. Of course, you’ll want to look for Water Eggs as well, but Sky Eggs are what we’re here for. You have until April 9 to collect Sky Eggs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, so let’s get started.

Where to Find Sky Eggs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Sky Eggs are an exclusive collectible during the Bunny Day Event that can be used to craft Bunny Day Event recipes like furniture and outfits. There are six different types of eggs to collect: earth, leaf, stone, water, wood, and sky.

Earth Eggs are found in the earth and require digging up at cracked sites, Leaf Eggs are found in trees, Stone Eggs are found by hitting stones, Water Eggs are found in the water and need to be fished out. But Sky Eggs can be tricky to find.

Sky Eggs are found in floating presents in the sky. When you see a striped balloon, shoot it down. By doing that, you’ll drop the present and be able to collect the Sky Egg.

Look for the Easter-themed striped balloons as those will drop Sky Eggs. Keep the volume up and listen for any “whoosh” sound as that will indicate a floating present nearby. Lastly, floating presents appear at random and no one place has more than others, so just explore the island and keep an eye out.

The other great way to get Sky Eggs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is to talk to Zipper T. Bunny to trade eggs. If you have a lot of one egg type, you can trade them in for Sky Eggs.

If you follow this guidance, you’ll collect tons of Sky Eggs and be able to make everything you wanted to during the 2023 Bunny Day Event. Happy hunting!

- This article was updated on April 7th, 2023