How to Get Water Eggs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons During Bunny Day

Image: Nintendo

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has plenty of items to gather so whenever players hear about something such as “Water Eggs”, it is no surprise they want to know how to get them. While some are busy hunting for Glowing Paintings you may find some more benefits in gathering these kinds of eggs. This article will take you through how to get Water Eggs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Getting Water Eggs in Animal Crossing

You can get Water Eggs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons by fishing in any water spot you can find. Whether that be rivers, the ocean, or anywhere else. Most will likely search for them in the ocean where you can get nice views while fishing for the Water Eggs. The shadows that appear to indicate the eggs are smaller than the larger fish shadows. You can also find Water Eggs on your Mystery Tours.

It should be noted that you are only able to get Water Eggs during the Bunny Day event in Animal Crossing. This means that if you are trying to get them after this point, you will not have much luck in doing so. The majority of resources that you collect during the event itself will be eggs — perfect for your search of course.

What Actually is Bunny Day in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Put simply, Bunny Day is the easter event for Animal Crossing players. You will be happy to know (before you take off in the hot pursuit of eggs) that Bunny Day does not last a single day. you will have until April 9, 2023, to gather your Water Eggs. The eggs themselves can be used in various crafting recipes for related Bunny Day DIY items such as wallpapers, shoes, and more.

Animal Crossing fans are no stranger to events and Bunny Day is another great example of celebrating seasonal changes. With some simple fishing, you will be gathering lots of Water Eggs before you know it. Your vast item collection is just going to get even more stocked this Bunny Day.

- This article was updated on April 6th, 2023