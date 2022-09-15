Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the experience that always keeps players happily returning in glee to relax on their island. Of course, with the numerous years that the game has now been out, there is a ton of content on offer and lots of items to joyfully collect. This guide article will inform you of how to get the Glowing Painting in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. A certain item that many players still hunt for to this very day so be sure to take notes of the ways that you can obtain this painting.

Getting the Glowing Painting in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

There are a few ways to obtain the Glowing Painting and one of the quickest ways will be by purchasing it from Redd’s Stall at Harv’s Island. Each day the art you will be able to get changes so there will be only some chance that you get the Glowing Painting on a day you visit. If you continue to visit each day, you’ll be able to get the Glowing Painting in no time when it restocks in the store. Time to add another excellent painting to your collection! The painting itself costs 4980 bells.

Another way you can get the painting by purchasing it is by the Treasure Trawler that Jolly Redd also has. This will arrive on your island every two weeks on one of the days. There is again a chance that Redd will have the Glowing Painting so it’s always based on a bit of luck to get the painting but the joy you will experience when you finally get that painting will be recalled for a while. Simply keep attempting to visit Redd when you can and the Glowing Painting will be yours soon. There is plenty of other Animal Crossing content to keep you occupied in the meantime!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available at this very moment and is playable on Nintendo Switch.