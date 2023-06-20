How to Get the Cloak Gauntlets in Fortnite

Image: Epic Games

Fortnite update v25.10 added content such as brand-new Reality Augments and a new item called the Cloak Gauntlets. The Cloak Gauntlets add a whole new level of stealth to the Battle Royale Mode, where you can go completely invisible while they are equipped. The only downfall is that you aren’t able to shoot enemies while using the Gauntlets — making it only meant for a quick escape or to sneak around. This guide will cover where you can get the Cloak Guantlets in Fortnite.

Where to Find the Cloak Gauntlets in Fortnite

Players can find the Fortnite Cloak Gauntlets on the ground and Chests scattered across the map. In other words, they are randomized, and all come down to luck — so try to open as many chests as possible to increase your chances of getting the Cloak Gauntlets. Besides the normal Cloak Guantlets, players can acquire a Mythical version of the item by defeating Wildgaurd Relik. Wildgaurd Relik can be found roaming the Jungle section in the island’s center.

Related: Where to Find FlapJack Rifles in Fortnite

The Cloak Guantlets can be activated by equipping them in your inventory. This will cause you to blend in with your surroundings and be invisible to your enemies. Switch to a weapon when you find the right time to strike an opponent — but remember, this will take away the Cloak Gauntlets effect and make you visible again. It is also important to note that the Cloak Gauntlets have a cooldown period, which will wear off and make you visible. After the cooldown period, players can use the Gauntlets again as often as they like!

Besides the new Cloak Gauntlets, Epic Games added great content to update 25.10. You don’t want to miss out on the new Reality Augments and a “fan favorite” Augment that is now unvaulted. For the rest of what is included in update v25.10 — check out the official patch notes update page on the Epic Games website.

- This article was updated on June 20th, 2023