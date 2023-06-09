Where to Find FlapJack Rifles in Fortnite

Image: Epic Games

A new Fortnite season means new weapons, and Chapter Four, Season Three has plenty to sink your teeth into. This guide explains how to find the FlapJack Rifle in Fortnite, which players need to complete the first set of Weekly Quests. Grab your syrup and get ready for a trip into the jungle.

How to Get a FlapJack Rifle in Fortnite — FlapJack Rifle Locations

Image; Attack of the Fanboy

FlapJack Rifles are part of the regular spawn pool for weapons in Fortnite Chapter Four, Season Three. We found plenty of them in chests, lock chests, on the floor, and from the dropped loot of the players we eliminated. A Mythic version of the FlapJack rifle is also available from Vaults that require Keycards to enter.

Image; Attack of the Fanboy

If you’re in a hurry to get your hands on a FlapJack Rifle and complete the Damage Opponents with the FlapJack Rifle Quest, Doctor Slone sells them for 250 Bars a pop. Slone can be found camped out South-East of Rumble Ruins near the tank she somehow survived being crushed by. We’ve marked her exact location on the map above.

From the Snapshot Quests available from the very beginning of the Season, it seems like Slone is once again involved in Fortnite’s ongoing storyline. With the Imagined Order out of commission, time will only tell what tricks she has up her sleeve.

How to Damage Opponents with the FlapJack Rifle

One of Week 1‘s quests requires you to “Damage Opponents with the FlapJack Rifle or SMGs.‘”To complete this, you need to inflict a total of 2,000 damage with the FlapJack Rifle or any SMG in any of Fortnite’s core game modes.

The 2,000 damage doesn’t need to be completed in the same match or even with the same weapon type. Feel free to mix and match as you explore the jungle. Don’t forget that Combat SMGs have been unvaulted in Season Three!

What is a FlapJack Rifle in Fortnite?

FlapJack Rifles are one of the main ARs featured in Fortnite Chapter Four Season Three, alongside the Havoc Supressed and Red-Eye Rifles. Unfortunately, these unconventionally named weapons have no relation to the tasty sweet treat.

FlapJack rifles function as a sort of SMG-Rifle hybrid with a spinning barrel, medium range, and a high rate of fire. They use Medium ammo and are available in Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Mythic rarities.

This guide was written playing Fortnite Chapter Four, Season Three on Xbox Series X.

- This article was updated on June 9th, 2023