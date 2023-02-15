How to get the Crossbow: Marksman Rifle in Warzone 2.0

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has players always searching for the latest weapons and equipment to obtain whenever it launches in the experience and one of those was the Crossbow: Marksman Rifle. With lots of customization and the ability to pick fired Crossbow bolts up again, it is no surprise this is a weapon on many people’s minds. While you may have been working on finding the Hafid Ship Bridge cache key it will likely be worth your time to find out more about this Crossbow. This article will take you through everything you need to know about how to get the Crossbow: Marksman Rifle in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

Getting the Crossbow: Marksman Rifle in Warzone 2.0

In order to get the Crossbow: marksman Rifle you will have to complete every Path of the Ronin event challenge that is available to you. After you have done so this particular Crossbow will be all yours for the taking. It will take you a bit of time to get through all of the challenges so the best thing to do is go at a steady pace with them and then you will slowly work through them before the event eventually ends in the future.

Another way to unlock the Crossbow: Marksman Rifle is by simply buying it through the Store Bundle. This is the easiest way to acquire the Crossbow but of course, it takes away from the thrill of unlocking it by way of working hard to complete each challenge on offer.

Is It Worth Buying the Store Bundle for the Crossbow: Marksman Rifle?

The nature of the weapon itself makes it a highly powerful piece of equipment to have in your arsenal thanks to the recoverable bolts and silent nature of shots. If you are looking for a stealth weapon then this will be a key weapon to have at the ready. Since you can unlock it naturally through playtime it may not be worth buying with the store bundle. However, if the event is running out of time for you then it will absolutely be worth it.

When you have the Crossbow you can get back to finding all of the safes scattered through DMZ in the experience.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is available at this very moment for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 15th, 2023