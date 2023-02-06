Are you wondering how to find all safes in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 DMZ? We don’t blame you because safes provide you with great looting opportunities and are required to complete some Faction Missions. But unfortunately, the game does not clarify how, when, and where to find them, making it confusing or frustrating, just like trying to find keys like the BC Toolbox key or the Sarwana Hotel Alley Dead Drop location. Don’t worry, though, because they are easy to find, and you can do several of them in one match. Here is everything you need to know about how to find all safes in Warzone 2.0 DMZ.

Where to Find Safes in Warzone 2.0 DMZ

To find all safe locations in Warzone DMZ, you must complete the Destroy Supplies Contract. Once completed, any nearby safe locations will be marked on your map, as shown in the above screenshot. Continue to complete these contracts to find additional safes. For example, to find a Destroy Supplies Contract you will need to look for the green phone-shaped icon with a small bomb inside of it. Travel to the icon location, and you will be given the contract.

Safes are great to farm because you will find a lot of money and good loot. However, you will also need to complete them for factions like the White Lotus, which requires you to loot three safes and extract $100,000 in a single match. One strategy you can employ is playing a match with more teammates because the more you have, the more cash you will find in the safes. Also, only one teammate will need to have the cash in their inventory when extracting for it to count for everyone.

How to Find all Safe Locations Using a Web Browser

You can also head to Map Genie and pull up a map of Al Mazrah that provides all locations of dead drops, locked doors, and safes. You can then filter the map down to show safes. Players have reported mixed results with these safe locations, but it is another handy tool you can use to help locate safes if you do not want to do Destroy Supplies Contracts.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

- This article was updated on February 6th, 2023