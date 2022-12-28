Other than Winterfest Presents, Fortnite has another surprise for players looking to get more holiday freebies. It may not be as big as the free Christmas Gruff skin, but the Curling Iron emote is one of the cosmetics you don’t want to miss. After all, given that this is a limited-time present, there’s no sure way of knowing whether or not it will be added back to the game. So, how exactly can you get this emote? Here’s how to get the Curling Iron emote for free in Fortnite!

How to Get the Curling Iron Emote for Free in Fortnite

To get the free Curling Iron emote in Fortnite, you need to play with five different friends in any game mode during the Winterfest event. This means you only have time until January 3, 2023, to be able to get this emote since that’s when the event comes to an end. Unfortunately, unlike other quests in Fortnite, there’s no way you can track the progress for this one.

You should be fine if you have yet to receive this emote, even after playing with five or more friends in multiple game modes. This is because the in-game banner for this emote mentions that the reward grant begins on or around January 6, 2023. So, until then, be patient and keep playing with as many friends as possible.

Don’t have any friends to play with? No problem! You can always join Fortnite Discord servers, where you’ll be able to find new friends to team up in duos, trios, or squads. However, if you’re not a fan of interacting with people in random servers, filling in squad games in-game and adding teammates that play well is also an excellent option. Just remember that you need to add them to your friend list first for the games to count since that’s how the requirement works. Good luck and happy holidays!

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on December 28th, 2022