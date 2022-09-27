Tower of Fantasy gives players the ability to fully customize their playable characters, by making use of many different hairstyles and outfits. But apart from the game’s wide array of already available outfits, the title constantly receives exclusive ones, such as the Fantasy outfit. Now, in order to help you get the outfit as soon as possible, here’s how to get the Fantasy Outfit in Tower of Fantasy.

How to Get the Fantasy Outfit in Tower of Fantasy

The only way to get the Fantasy outfit in Tower of Fantasy can be done by taking part in the game’s Wheel of Fantasy event, set to run until October 3, 2022. In order to unlock the costume, you will need to exchange one Fantasy Gachapon Coin for a Draw at the event’s machine and then pull for it. You can perform draws as part of the Wheel of Fantasy event by first heading to the rewards page. Once there, just click on the Wheel of Fantasy and click on Draw to exchange your coins for a pull.

It’s important to point out that performing a draw will not guarantee that you will get the outfit, as, like everything in Tower of Fantasy, only luck will decide which item you will receive. Apart from the Fantasy outfit, you will also be able to get the exclusive Strawberry Afternoon Avatar, the Cordate Jellybean frame, and both the Night Butterfly head ornament and the Monacle of Truth accessory through draws.

How to Get Fantasy Gachapon Coins

Apart from the 5 free Coins that can be claimed by going to the Rewards page. The only way to get Fantasy Gachapon Coins in Tower of Fantasy can be done by heading to the game’s store and then buying them for 100 Dark Crystals each. You will be able to buy a maximum of 94 Fantasy Gachapon Coins.

Now that you know what you need to do to unlock the new event-exclusive outfit, and so that you will have enough resources to get it, don’t forget to check out our Dark Crystal Farming guide.

You can play Tower of Fantasy right now on PC, Android, and IOS.