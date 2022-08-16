In Tower of Fantasy, players are able to not only thoroughly customize their character but also equip them with a way array of outfits, each featuring a different style. But how can you unlock all outfits in Tower of Fantasy?

How to Unlock all Outfits in Tower of Fantasy

Currently, players can equip their character with a total of 16 different outfits, which can, in turn, be unlocked by either exploring the world or through purchases. With that said, here’s how to unlock all currently available outfits on the Global version of Tower of Fantasy:

Desert Aurora: Available from the get-go.

Available from the get-go. Last Stand: Available from the get-go.

Available from the get-go. Star Sand: Available as a pre-order bonus.

Available as a pre-order bonus. Conqueror: Unlocked after reaching 85% exploration in the Astra Region.

Unlocked after reaching 85% exploration in the Astra Region. Machine Era: Available from the get-go.

Available from the get-go. Sunbeam Voyager: Available from the get-go.

Available from the get-go. Nightwalk: Available from the get-go.

Available from the get-go. Universal Work Clothes: Available from the get-go.

Available from the get-go. The Mission: Can be purchased in exchange for 1280 Tanium.

Can be purchased in exchange for 1280 Tanium. Operation: Streamer: Can be purchased in exchange for 1280 Tanium.

Can be purchased in exchange for 1280 Tanium. Desperado: Can be purchased in exchange for 1280 Tanium.

Can be purchased in exchange for 1280 Tanium. Wasteland: Unlocked by buying the game’s Collector’s Edition Pass.

Unlocked by buying the game’s Collector’s Edition Pass. Wastelands Wanderer: Unlocked after reaching 85% exploration in the Banges Region.

Unlocked after reaching 85% exploration in the Banges Region. Scavenger Outfit: Unlocked after reaching 85% exploration in the Crown Region.

Unlocked after reaching 85% exploration in the Crown Region. Roamer: Unlocked after reaching 85% exploration in the Navia Region.

Unlocked after reaching 85% exploration in the Navia Region. Visitor in the Snow: Unlocked after reaching 85% exploration in the Warren Region.

It’s important to point out that all outfits, which the exception of the one you picked while creating your character, will be unlocked with their default color settings, and changing them will cost either a Cupom or a set amount of Dark Crystals.

Now that you know how to unlock all outfits currently available in the Global version of Tower of Fantasy, don’t forget to also check out how to increase your maximum endurance, how to level up quickly, how to claim your free SSR weapon, as well as the 5 best SSR weapons in the game.

You can currently play Tower of Fantasy on PC, Android, and IOS.