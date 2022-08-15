How to Level Up Quickly in Tower of Fantasy | Tower of Fantasy Leveling Guide

Tower of Fantasy is making the waves around the gaming community as thousands have been jumping into the game in order to play through everything that it has to offer for players at this very moment. Whether you are frantically hunting resources or simply enjoying the quests you can take part within. There certainly is something for everyone in this MMORPG. Of course, some players will be mostly focused on how to level up quickly in Tower of Fantasy and this guide article will take you through tips and tricks to level up to a quick extent.

Leveling Up Quickly in Tower of Fantasy

One of the best ways to level up quickly within the game is to venture through/explore ruins. You will get a bunch of rewards for completing these ruins including a lot of experience points. So much so that simply going through these ruins consistently can be enough to significantly increase your level much quicker. Ruin runs are definitely a personal recommendation for getting lots of experience points. Another way to get a good chunk of experience points is to complete the daily ‘Bounty Missions’ that appear.

These missions will again get you a lot of experience points and don’t take too long to complete usually meaning high rewards for a short amount of work. Further, you may want to get some EXP from opening chests in the world while exploring around, combine this with defeating enemies and you will be gaining a lot of experience points quickly. There is a time limit on opening chests sometimes though so be sure to focus on other methods like the bounty mission completions and other quests if you encounter this timer. You will be leveling up promptly in no time!

Tower of Fantasy can be played at this very moment for Android, IOS, and PC.